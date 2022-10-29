'Where is Nancy?': US House Speaker's husband attacked

An intruder who attacked US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband in their San Francisco home was searching for the Democratic leader, shouting "Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?" before assaulting Paul Pelosi with a hammer.

Police investigators work outside the home of Paul Pelosi. (Source: Associated Press)

That was a chilling echo of the chants during the January 6, 2021, insurrection at the Capitol, when rioters trying to stop Joe Biden's election searched menacingly through the halls for the speaker.

Paul Pelosi was attacked and severely beaten by an assailant with a hammer who broke into the Pelosi home early Friday (local time, overnight NZT), according to people familiar with the investigation.

The intruder confronted him shouting for the speaker's whereabouts, according to another person briefed on the situation.

The 82 year-old suffered blunt force injuries to his head and body, according to two people who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to discuss the ongoing probe. He was admitted to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital for his injuries, the hospital confirmed. His condition was not immediately available.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and her husband, Paul Pelosi. (Source: Associated Press)

The suspect was identified as David Depape, two of the people familiar with the matter told The Associated Press. He was in custody.

Paul Pelosi was being treated by doctors for bruising, severe swelling and other injuries.

While the circumstances of the attack were unclear, the attack raised questions about the safety of members of Congress and their families. Threats to lawmakers are at an all-time high almost two years after the Capitol insurrection. The attack also came just 11 days ahead of midterm elections in which crime and public safety have emerged as top concerns among Americans.

In 2021, Capitol Police investigated around 9600 threats made against members of Congress, and members have been physically attacked in recent years.

Police stand at the top of the closed street outside the home of Paul Pelosi. (Source: Associated Press)

Members of Congress have received additional dollars for security at their homes, but some have pushed for yet more protection as people have shown up at their homes and as members have received an increasing number of threatening communications.

Capitol Police, tasked with protecting congressional leaders, said Nancy Pelosi was with her protective detail in Washington at the time her husband was attacked.

Speaker Pelosi, who is second in the line of succession to the president, had just returned this week from a security conference in Europe and is due to keynote an advocacy event in Washington with Vice President Kamala Harris this weekend.

Capitol Police said the FBI and San Francisco police were also investigating. The suspect was in the custody of the San Francisco police.

Often at Nancy Pelosi's side during formal events in Washington, Paul Pelosi is a wealthy investor who largely remains on the West Coast. They have five adult children and many grandchildren. The two have been married 59 years.

Earlier this year, Paul Pelosi pleaded guilty to misdemeanour driving under the influence charges related to a May crash in California's wine country and was sentenced to five days in jail and three years of probation.

President Joe Biden and lawmakers from both parties reacted to the assault with shock and expressed their well wishes to the Pelosi family.