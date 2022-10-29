Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen announce divorce after 13 years

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have finalised their divorce, they announced Friday (local time, early Saturday NZT), ending the 13-year marriage between two superstars who respectively reached the pinnacles of football and fashion.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen in 2019. (Source: Associated Press)

Divorce documents were filed in Glades County, Florida, a rural location near Lake Okeechobee, according to the court docket. It cites only that the marriage was "irretrievably broken" with no other details. Other documents are sealed and confidential.

Brady and Bündchen posted statements on Instagram, each saying they had "amicably" reached the decision.

"The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always," Bündchen wrote.

Both said their priorities lay with their children and asked for privacy.

"We arrived at this decision to end our marriage after much consideration," Brady wrote. "Doing so is, of course, painful and difficult, like it is for many people who go through the same thing every day around the world."

The divorce landed in the midst of Brady's 23rd NFL season, and amid his first three-game losing streak in 20 years, just months after the seven-time Super Bowl champion put an end to his short-lived retirement.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen in 2018. (Source: Associated Press)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback — who had long stated a desire to spend more time with Bündchen and his three children — announced his departure from the game in February, only to change his mind 40 days later.

"What more do you have to prove?" Bündchen told her husband on the sidelines after his last, record-shattering Super Bowl victory, as Brady himself recounted shortly after the win.

Despite Brady initially saying his retirement was a chance to focus his "time and energy on other things that require my attention", part of his motivation to come back was what he has referred to as "unfinished business" with the Buccaneers. The team failed to reach the Super Bowl last season in their effort to repeat as champions.

Bündchen told CBS This Morning in 2017 that she was concerned about her husband after he played through a concussion the previous year. Brady's then-team, the New England Patriots, and agent declined to respond to her comments at the time, and an NFL spokesperson said there were no records he had suffered a head injury. Brady later said he preferred to keep his medical history private.

"I mean, we don't talk about it," Bündchen said during the interview. "But he does have concussions. I don't really think it's a healthy thing for anybody to go through."

She more recently contended that the characterisation in reports that she was desperate for her husband to retire carried sexist overtones.

"Obviously, I have my concerns. This is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present," the supermodel told Elle magazine in September. "I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for (them). He needs to follow his joy, too."

Bündchen and Brady were introduced by a mutual friend and married — twice — a little over two years later.

They said their first "I dos" in early 2009 at a Catholic church in Santa Monica, California, before family and close friends, followed by an equally small second wedding at her house in Costa Rica nearly two months later.

Their son Benjamin was born later that year, followed by a daughter, Vivian, in 2012. Brady also has a 15-year-old son, Jack Moynahan, from a previous relationship with actor Bridget Moynahan.