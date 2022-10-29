SVG a back-to-back Supercars champion with Gold Coast win

Shane van Gisbergen is a Supercars champion once again, the New Zealander capping off a record-breaking 2022 with back-to-back titles and a 20th season win secured on the Gold Coast.

Shane van Gisbergen celebrates on top of his car. (Source: Photosport)

The New Zealander boasted a 567-point championship margin heading into the weekend and needed just 33 points to secure his third career title.

And he did so emphatically with a fifth career win at Surfers Paradise in the Gold Coast's first hosting of the event since 2019.

In securing the championship, van Gisbergen became the 11th driver in Supercars history to win consecutive titles.

He achieved it as he has done all year - in ruthless fashion.

Starting second on the grid he, and the other top ten drivers, began with no drama to kick start the 85 lap, 250 kilometre race.

He hunted pole-sitter David Reynolds through the opening stages like a great white shark; his white and blue front splitter lurking in the rear of Reynolds' vision.

On lap 15 van Gisbergen took a dive down the inside on turn three but was blocked off. The next lap and in the exact same spot he nailed him, slipping up the inside into first.

From there it was a fait accompli. His first pit stop timed perfectly to prevent an undercut by Reynolds and Penrite Racing. His next on lap 56 seamless and clean to keep him clear of the pack.

The 33-year-old then sailed home to the finish to secure his 74th win and 165th podium of his career.

With a record 20 wins this season and victories in 11 of the last 13 races, van Gisbergen charged into the Surfers Paradise event with a near insurmountable margin.

Tickford driver Cam Waters was the only man capable of stopping the Kiwi juggernaut. But that required Waters winning Saturday's race and van Gisbergen finishing 25th or not at all.

Much like the 2022 script, Red Bull's rampaging lead driver dominated again and catapulted himself into Supercars folklore to cap off the most dominant season in history with one round remaining.

Throughout the year, there were no periods where van Gisbergen's dominance wasn't apparent.

He won seven of the series' first 10 races then two of the next eight as the championship toured Perth, Winton and Darwin.

When the Supercars convoy hit the streets of Townsville, SVG hit another gear.

He won nine of the next 11 races, none more special than the final two at Auckland's ITM Supersprint in his home country.

The 33-year-old farewelled Pukekohe Park Raceway in style then podiumed a week later in a World Rally Championship debut, as a private WRC-2 entry for Rally New Zealand around Auckland.

Then came the Mecca of Australian motorsport at Mount Panorama.

Driving alongside Supercars legend and broadcaster Garth Tander, van Gisbergen heaved car 97 through rain and deluge across the weekend to secure his third Bathurst title and Tander's fifth.

That win was his 19th of 2022, moving him one above Scott McLaughlin's previous record.

On Saturday he roared past the chequered flag for win number 20 from 31 races and crowned himself king of Supercars once again.