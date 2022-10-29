Moscow says mobilisation for Ukraine war is over

Russia’s defence minister reported that the military has called up 300,000 reservists in line with Russian President Vladimir Putin’s mobilisation order.

Vladimir Putin shakes hands with a soldier as he visits a military training centre. (Source: Associated Press)

Sergei Shoigu reported to Putin Friday (local time) that his order has been fulfilled, noting that there is no immediate plan to round up more. He said that 82,000 reservists have already been deployed to Ukraine, while 218,000 others are still being trained.

Putin issued the mobilisation order in September in a bid to beef up Russian troops along a 1,000km frontline in Ukraine. The move has fuelled protests and prompted tens of thousands to flee the country.

Activists and Russian media reports have said that many of those called up have been told to procure basic items such as medical kits and flak jackets themselves and some have been given rusty weapons. Many were killed days after being called up without receiving even basic refresher training.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday was sceptical that Russia's partial mobilisation is finished.

"We feel completely different on the frontline," said Zelensky in his nightly address, adding that "they are so poorly prepared and equipped, so badly treated by the command" that Russia may need another wave of people soon.