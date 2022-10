Jerry Lee Lewis, outrageous rock 'n' roll star, dies at 87

Jerry Lee Lewis, the untamable rock 'n' roll pioneer whose outrageous talent, energy and ego collided on such definitive records as Great Balls of Fire and Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On and sustained a career otherwise upended by personal scandal, died Friday morning (local time, Saturday morning NZT) at 87.

Jerry Lee Lewis at New York's Madison Square Garden in 1975. (Source: Associated Press)

The last survivor of a generation of groundbreaking performers that included Elvis Presley, Chuck Berry and Little Richard, Lewis died at home in Memphis, Tennessee, representative Zach Farnum said in a release. The news came two days after the publication of an erroneous TMZ report of his death, later retracted.

Of all the rock rebels to emerge in the 1950s, few captured the new genre's attraction and danger as unforgettably as the Louisiana-born piano player who called himself "The Killer".

Tender ballads were best left to the old folks. Lewis was all about lust and gratification, with his leering tenor and demanding asides, violent tempos and brash glissandi, cocky sneer and crazy blond hair.

He was a one-man stampede who made the fans scream and the keyboards swear, his live act so combustible that during a 1957 performance of Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On on The Steve Allen Show, chairs were thrown at him like buckets of water on an inferno.

Jerry Lee Lewis at the Country Music Hall of Fame earlier this year. (Source: Associated Press)

"There was rockabilly. There was Elvis. But there was no pure rock 'n' roll before Jerry Lee Lewis kicked in the door," a Lewis admirer once observed. That admirer was Jerry Lee Lewis.

But in his private life, he raged in ways that might have ended his career today — and nearly did back then.

For a brief time, in 1958, he was a contender to replace Presley as rock's prime hit maker after Elvis was drafted into the Army.

But while Lewis toured in England, the press learned three damaging things: He was married to 13-year-old (possibly even 12-year-old) Myra Gale Brown, she was his cousin, and he was still married to his previous wife. His tour was canceled, he was blacklisted from the radio and his earnings dropped overnight to virtually nothing.

"I probably would have rearranged my life a little bit different, but I never did hide anything from people," Lewis told the Wall Street Journal in 2014 when asked about the marriage. "I just went on with my life as usual."

Over the following decades, Lewis struggled with drug and alcohol abuse, legal disputes and physical illness.

Two of his many marriages ended in his wife's early death. Brown herself divorced him in the early 1970s and would later allege physical and mental cruelty that nearly drove her to suicide.

"If I was still married to Jerry, I'd probably be dead by now," she told People magazine in 1989.

Great Balls of Fire, a sexualised take on Biblical imagery that Lewis initially refused to record, and Whole Lotta Shakin' were his most enduring songs and performance pieces. Lewis had only a handful of other pop hits, including High School Confidential and Breathless, but they were enough to ensure his place as a rock 'n' roll architect.

"No group, be it (the) Beatles, Dylan or Stones, have ever improved on Whole Lotta Shakin' for my money," John Lennon would tell Rolling Stone in 1970.