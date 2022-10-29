'Fossil fuel addiction' kills 1.2m globally each year - study

Climate change caused by the world's "fossil fuel addiction" triggered hunger in nearly 100 million people and increased heat deaths by 68% in vulnerable populations worldwide while degrading overall public health each year, doctors have reported in a new study.

The sun sets behind a coal-fired power plant in Germany. (Source: Associated Press)

Worldwide the burning of coal, oil, natural gas and biomass forms air pollution that kills 1.2 million people a year, according to a report earlier this week in the prestigious medical journal Lancet.

"Our health is at the mercy of fossil fuels," said climate researcher and executive director of the Lancet Countdown, Marina Romanello.

"We're seeing a persistent addiction to fossil fuels that are not only amplifying the health impacts of climate change but which is also now at this point compounding with other concurrent crises that we're globally facing."

In the annual report, Lancet Countdown, nearly 100 researchers across the globe highlighted 43 indicators where climate change is making people sicker or weaker.

"And the health impacts of climate change are rapidly increasing," Romanello said.

In praising the report, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres put it even more bluntly than the doctors.

"The climate crisis is killing us."

New analysis in the report blamed 98 million more cases of self-reported hunger around the world in 2020, compared to 1981-2010, on "days of extreme heat increasing in frequency and intensity due to climate change".

Researchers looked at 103 countries and found that 26.4% of the population experienced what scientists call "food insecurity" and in a simulated world without climate change's effects that would have only been 22.7%, Romanello said.

"Can I say that every bit of food insecurity is due to climate change? Of course not. But it is a very significant contributor and it's only going to get worse," said pediatrician and Lancet Countdown co-chair Dr Anthony Costello.

Computerised models also show an increase in annual heat-related deaths increased from 187,000 a year in 2000 to 2004, to an average of 312,000 in recent years he said.

When there are heat waves like the record-shattering 2020 one in the Pacific Northwest or this summer's English heat wave, emergency room doctors know when they go to the hospital "we're in for a challenging shift", said study co-author Dr Renee Salas, a Boston emergency room physician and professor at the Harvard School of Public Health.

The air pollution from burning coal, oil and gas also pollutes the air, causing about 1.2 million deaths a year worldwide from small particles in the air, the scientists and report said. The 1.2 million figure is based on "immense scientific evidence", Salas said.

"Burning gas in cars or coal in electricity plants have been found to cause asthma in children and cause heart problems.

"Prescribing an inhaler isn't going to fix the cause of an asthma attack for a young boy living next to a highway where cars are producing dangerous pollutants and climate change is driving increases in wildfire smoke, pollen and ozone pollution."