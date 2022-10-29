Breakers imports shine in NBL thrashing of 36ers

The New Zealand Breakers have put on a masterclass in swarming defence and perimeter shooting to trounce the 36ers 99-70 at the Adelaide Entertainment Centre.

Jarrell Brantley. (Source: Photosport)

Imports Jarrell Brantley and Barry Brown Jr posted 22 points apiece for the much-improved Breakers, who outscored the error-strewn Sixers 75-48 after quarter time on Friday night.

The visitors shot 15 of 30 from three-point territory, chalked up 12 steals and forced the 36ers into 19 turnovers.

"There were a lot of good things today - intensity on the ball, how we closed the paint, and we rebounded well for most of the game," Breakers coach Mody Maor said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We defended with the same intensity on a consistent basis."

Giant centre Kai Sotto (16 points in 14 minutes off the bench) was the only Adelaide player to make any impression.

A frustrated Craig Randall, the league's leading scorer, was held to just 11 points, did not register an assist and gave up four turnovers of his own.

The talented American was involved in an animated conversation with CJ Bruton at halftime before sitting out the entire fourth quarter as the 36ers lurched to their heaviest defeat at their home base.

Randall did provide a couple of early highlights, blowing past Brown for an explosive dunk in traffic, followed by a clever spin-and-scoop finish moments later.

But Brown responded by nailing a three-pointer in the dying seconds of an opening term that comprised nine changes, at the end of which the visitors led 24-22.

Sotto made his presence felt at the beginning of the second quarter as the Sixers pinched the lead back briefly before completely self-sabotaging on offence.

ADVERTISEMENT

A flurry of turnovers saw the Breakers move ahead 46-38 at halftime before pulling clear 74-50 at the end of an even more lopsided third period.

The fourth term started with Dererk Pardon picking Robert Franks' pocket for yet another turnover, which ended in Brantley's hands for another triple as the horror show continued for the Sixers, Sotto aside.

"There are a handful of games when you don't play well. Everyone's searching and looking," 36ers coach CJ Bruton said.

"Valuing the basketball sticks out, boxing out sticks out.

"I thought we were very careless."