Ukraine attacks Russia's hold on southern city of Kherson

Ukrainian forces attacked Russia's hold on the southern city of Kherson on Thursday (local time) while fighting intensified in the country's east. The battles came amid reports that Moscow-appointed authorities in the city have abandoned it, joining tens of thousands of residents who fled to other Russia-held areas.

A Ukrainian soldier fires a mortar from the front line near Bakhmut. (Source: Associated Press)

Ukrainian forces were surrounding Kherson from the west and attacking Russia's foothold on the west bank of the Dnieper River, which divides the region and the country.

As the battles unfolded, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow has no intention to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine.

"We see no need for that," Putin said at a conference of international foreign policy experts. "There is no point in that, neither political nor military."

The Russian leader also sought to cast the conflict as part of efforts by the West to secure global domination. He accused the US and its allies of trying to dictate their terms to other nations in a "dangerous and bloody" domination game.

Putin, who sent his troops into Ukraine on February 24, has described Western support for Ukraine as part of broad efforts by Washington and its allies to enforce what they call a rules-based world order that only foments chaos.

Meanwhile, Russia warned that Moscow could target Western commercial satellites used for military purposes in support of Ukraine, and a Foreign Ministry spokeswoman accused the United States of pursuing "thoughtless and mad" escalation.

Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova argued that Washington should take an approach more like it did during the Cuban Missile Crisis in 1962, when the Cold War superpowers stepped back from the brink of nuclear confrontation.

"The more the US is drawn into supporting the Kyiv regime on the battlefield, the more they risk provoking a direct military confrontation between the biggest nuclear powers fraught with catastrophic consequences," Zakharova said.

Ukraine has pushed ahead with an offensive to reclaim the Kherson region and its capital of the same name, which Russian forces captured during the first days of a war now in its ninth month.

More than 70,000 residents from the Kherson city area have evacuated in recent days, the region's Kremlin-installed governor, Vladimir Saldo, said Thursday (local time).

Members of the Russia-backed regional administration also fled, the deputy governor, Kirill Stremousov said. Monuments to Russian heroes were moved, along with the remains of Grigory Potemkin, the Russian general who founded Kherson in the 18th century. His remains were kept at the city's St Catherine's Church.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky described reports of Russian troops' possible withdrawal from the city as disinformation.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. (Source: Associated Press)

"I don't see them fleeing from Kherson," Zelensky said in an interview with Italy's Corriere della Sera newspaper. "This is an information attack, so that we go there, transfer troops from other dangerous directions there."

Zelensky also dismissed as "theatre" recent attempts by local Kremlin-backed officials to persuade the city's civilian residents to relocate deeper into Russian-held territory ahead of the Ukrainian advance.

As they have all month, Russian forces carried out attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, which have caused increasing worry ahead of winter.

A local inspects a truck that was damaged after a Russian attack in Kramatorsk. (Source: Associated Press)

A Russian drone attack hit an energy facility near the capital of Kyiv, causing a fire, said Kyiv regional Governor Oleksiy Kuleba. He said the latest attacks inflicted "very serious damage".

"The Russians are using drones and missiles to destroy Ukraine's energy system ahead of the winter and terrorise civilians," Kuleba said in televised remarks.

Kuleba announced new rolling blackouts and urged consumers to save power. He said authorities were still pondering how to restore power.

Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of Ukraine's presidential office, said rolling blackouts would also be introduced in the neighbouring Chernihiv, Cherkasy and Zhytomyr regions.

Zelensky has said that Russian attacks have already destroyed 30% of the country's energy infrastructure.

In a likely response to Russia's attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure, a power plant was attacked just outside Sevastopol, a port in the Russian-annexed region of Crimea. The plant suffered minor damage in a drone attack, according to city leader Mikhail Razvozhayev. He said electricity supplies were uninterrupted.