Tourist numbers rebound as Covid restrictions fade

The tourism minister says Aotearoa is set for a strong summer but acknowledges there are more challenges ahead.

Around 145,000 overseas visitors arrived in New Zealand in the four weeks to 26 October. (Source: rnz.co.nz)

Roughly 145,000 overseas visitors arrived in the four weeks to 26 October.

Tourism Minister Stuart Nash said the numbers showed the demand for New Zealand was still there.

"It's wonderful to welcome international visitors to our beautiful country to enjoy our hospitality and the world-class attractions on offer over summer," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It's been a tough time for our tourism sector throughout the pandemic, but I've said repeatedly that the commitment and dedication of the incredible people in the sector means we will come out of these past two years stronger and ready to embrace a forward-thinking, sustainable tourism sector."

International spending was 88% of pre-Covid 19 levels in the four weeks to the end of September.

"I know this increase in visitors will put extra pressure on tourism and hospitality workers to deliver a world-class experience."

More than 10,000 working holiday visa holders had arrived in the country and further work was underway to improve labour shortages including $2 million to Go with Tourism, he said.

"Our Great Walks have seen around 19% of bookings made by international visitors, bringing yet more visitors to our regions to see our stunning natural beauty and experience regional Kiwi hospitality. Places on Milford Track were fully reserved in a record three minutes when bookings opened earlier this year.

"New Zealand has the opportunity and the capability to become the most innovative and future-focussed tourism destination in the world. I'm really excited about what this summer will bring," Nash said.

rnz.co.nz