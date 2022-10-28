Shanghai's largest district orders mass Covid lockdown

China’s largest city of Shanghai is ordering mass testing today on all 1.3 million residents of its downtown Yangpu district and confining them to their homes until the results are known.

Commuters wear face masks in Beijing. (Source: Associated Press)

The demand is an echo of measures ordered over the summer that led to a two-month lockdown of the entire city of 25 million that devastated the local economy, prompting food shortages and rare confrontations between residents and the authorities.

At the start of the lockdown, authorities said they would last just days but then kept extending the deadline.

China has shown no sign of backing away from its hardline “zero-Covid” policy following a major congress of the ruling Communist Party this week.

Many Chinese had hoped for a relaxation of the strict anti-Covid protocols, which remain in place even while the rest of the world has opened up. China's borders remain largely closed, and arrivals must undergo a 10-day quarantine.

Despite its costs, and the World Health Organization calling it unsustainable, China credits the strategy with keeping case numbers and deaths at a fraction of those in other countries, although Beijing's figures have been questioned.

China says it has recorded a total of 258,660 cases and 5,226 deaths since the pandemic was first detected.

In a sign China's tough measures will be maintained in the long term, Shanghai plans to build a permanent quarantine centre on a nearby island according to the business magazine Caixin.

The 1.6-billion-yuan (NZ$378 million) project on Fuxing Island creates 3,009 isolation rooms and 3,250 beds.

China's domestically developed vaccines are considered relatively ineffective and it has refused to approve foreign brands such as Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and J&J.

Still, China wants more people to get booster shots before it relaxes its restrictions. As of mid-October, 90% of Chinese were fully vaccinated and 57% had received a booster shot.

It’s unclear how widely Covid would spread if travel warnings and quarantine mandates were lifted. Until then, a hodgepodge of regulations and restrictions will remain in place across the country of 1.4 billion.

Authorities on Wednesday ordered the lockdown of 900,000 people in Wuhan for at least five days. In remote Qinghai province, the urban districts of Xining city have been locked down since last Friday.

In Beijing, Universal Studios has closed its hotels and attractions “to comply with pandemic prevention and control.”