RWC: England captain to play record 138th Test in quarterfinal

England captain Sarah Hunter will become the most-capped woman in Test rugby history after being named to make her 138th international appearance in the World Cup quarter-final against Australia.

Sarah Hunter makes a run against France in their Rugby World Cup pool match. (Source: Photosport)

The No.8 was rested for England's final pool match against South Africa but returns at the back of the pack for Sunday's clash with the Wallaroos in Auckland.

Hunter, who made her test debut against Scotland in 2007, has shared the record with former England teammate Rochelle Clark for the last two weeks.

England coach Simon Middleton, who made 11 changes to his side for Sunday's last-eight clash, hailed Hunter as a "unique person and captain".

"The way she conducts herself in everything she does, both on and off the field, is admirable," he said.

"Her people skills, ability to lead and communicate with people from all walks of life makes her stand out."

Hunter, 37, said the lure of playing a World Cup in New Zealand had persuaded her to extend her career through the tournament even after it was postponed for a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Rugby is the way of life here, it's everywhere you are," she said.

"You want to play in the toughest places as an international player and team, there isn't a much tougher prospect than coming across to the other side of the world to New Zealand, who are current champions, and to try and win that trophy."

England are favourites to beat Australia on Sunday for a record-extending 29th straight win to secure a place in the semi-finals.