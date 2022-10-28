Ronaldo scores on return in Man United's Europa League win

Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo scored on his return to the starting line-up as the Red Devils sealed a place in the Europa League knockout rounds with a 3-0 victory over Sheriff Tiraspol at Old Trafford.

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring against Sheriff. (Source: Associated Press)

Ronaldo, who was left out of the squad for the weekend Premier League trip to Chelsea for disciplinary reasons, scored United's third goal this morning after Diogo Dalot and Marcus Rashford had given the home side a comfortable lead.

United are in second place in Group E with 12 points from five matches ahead of their visit to Real Sociedad in their final pool game next week, where victory could see them top the table and book a place straight into the last 16.

Sociedad defeated Omonia 2-0 thanks to goals from Robert Navarro and Brais Mendez, while Jose Mourinho's AS Roma kept their knockout round hopes alive with a 2-1 win at HJK Helsinki in Group C after striker Tammy Abraham scored their opener.

Earlier PSV Eindhoven clinched a place in the Europa League last 16 with a dominant 2-0 home win over Arsenal, only the English side's second defeat of a high-flying season.

While already-qualified Arsenal will have to wait to seal top spot in their group, Lazio boosted their chances of going through to the next stage with a 2-1 victory over Danish side Midtjylland this morning.

Elsewhere, Belgium's Royale Union Saint-Gilloise progressed as group D winners with a 2-0 victory over Malmo, while Bundesliga leaders Union Berlin beat Braga 1-0 to move above them into second spot, two points ahead of the Portuguese side.

Arsenal, who needed just a point to seal top spot, saw their perfect start in group A ended as PSV ensured their passage to the knockout phase following Bodo/Glimt's 2-1 defeat by FC Zurich in the other game.

PSV had two first-half efforts chalked off for offside but took a deserved lead through Joey Veerman in the 55th minute when he clipped a left-footed effort past Aaron Ramsdale before substitute Luuk De Jong made it two with a header moments later.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta brought on Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus to try to salvage something from the game but they failed to find a way past a dogged PSV, who now trail the Londoners by two points with one game remaining.

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Pedro were on target for Lazio as they came from behind to see off Midtjylland and move to eight points from five games in Group F, three ahead of Feyenoord and SK Sturm Graz who meet later on today.

In group B, Fenerbahce recovered from a 3-0 deficit against Stade Rennais as goals from Enner Valencia, Miha Zajc and Emre Mor helped the Turkish side secure a 3-3 draw. Both teams have already qualified for the knockout stage.

The group winners qualify for the last 16 while the eight runners-up will compete in February's play-offs where they'll face the eight teams coming third in their Champions League groups.

In the Europa Conference league, West Ham eased into the last 16 after Manuel Lanzini's penalty secured a 1-0 win over Silkeborg.

Already guaranteed a place in the knockout stages, the Hammers needed just a point to be sure of topping Group B and avoiding a two-legged play-off in February.