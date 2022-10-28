Ngāi Tahu leader who helped Māori become official language dies

A Ngāi Tahu leader who contributed significantly to the iwi's genealogy and settlement process has died.

Ngāi Tahu leader Dr Terry Ryan. (Source: Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu)

Dr Terry Ryan was the secretary of Rehua Marae and the kawai kaitiaki of Ngāi Tahu whakapapa and authority on the southern iwi's genealogy.

"He was able to showcase his uncanny ability to recite whakapapa files and draw connections between whānau members based simply on appearance and individual nature," Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu kaiwhakahaere Lisa Tumahai said in a statement.

"Whānau from across the motu reached out for his knowledge and he was always happy to give of his time."

Dr Ryan started working for the iwi in 1974, providing critical background for the Ngāi Tahu Claim.

He also held other roles across the public sector, becoming involved in drafting the legislative provision that recognised Māori as an official language.

He was awarded an MBE in 1994 for services to the South Island Māori Community and received an honorary doctorate in 2001 for his contributions to genealogy.

Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu said Dr Ryan will lay at Te Whatumanawa Māoritanga o Rehua Marae before being returned to Waipu.

rnz.co.nz