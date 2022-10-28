Heavy rain, muggy conditions in store for weekend, next week

The weather is again turning wet and windy in some parts of the country, with heavy rain already hitting parts of the South Island.

The front is expected to move up the country today and into the weekend.

MetService has issued several heavy rain watches and warnings from Westland through to Northland.

It says warm, humid air will see temperatures of about 10C above what is typical in October.

Meteorologist Lewis Ferris told Morning Report that rain has started falling on the west coast of the South Island and was going to wrap over the majority of the country this weekend.

"If you've been looking at the forecast, you might have been looking at the temperatures and thinking 'hey, this is looking like a great weekend to head to the beach' and some people will have that nice beach weather, but it's really warm, humid air coming with a lot of rain and if it's not turned up at your place just yet, it will be making its way in the next couple of days."

The muggy, cloudy weather could offer a beach day for some around the North Island on Saturday, but by Sunday there will be heavy showers for many around the country, he said.

Those attending weekend sports events are advised to take their rain jackets.

⛈ Today's Thunderstorm Risks ⛈



There's a few low risk areas dotted around the South Island today, with the main risk about Southland, Clutha and southern parts of central Otago this afternoon.



The North Island should remain free of thunderstorms. pic.twitter.com/SQhITrbXE9 — MetService (@MetService) October 27, 2022

"It is true exactly of the Rugby World Cup quarterfinals this weekend," he said.

"They might be lucky for some dry matches on Saturday. I still would take along a little rain jacket. It will be incredibly muggy up around Whangārei but it is Sunday matches in Auckland that look to be pretty rainy."

He said the front was being dragged down from the sub-tropics and another front was on the way next week too.

"We have a low pressure system sitting out around Tasmania and that is just bringing in this constant flow of northerly winds, really humid.

"It's bringing very, very warm temperatures and people will be kicking off the blankets overnight if they haven't already done that.

"That low just stays pretty stagnant around Tasmania, never really coming too close to New Zealand, but keeping that northerly flow over the country from now through the weekend.

"We have a brief respite and the beginning of next week where we see basically another mirrored system coming on to the country around Tuesday, which will bring further rain and really strong northerly winds through next week from about Tuesday onwards."

