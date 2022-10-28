Former National Party president named in connection to high-profile trial

Source: Radio New Zealand

The highest court in the country has dismissed a former National Party president's last-ditch fight to keep her name secret in connection to a high-profile trial.

Former National Party president Michelle Boag.

Former National Party president Michelle Boag. (Source: Boag Allan SvG )

The Supreme Court has rejected Michelle Boag's bid to overturn a ruling allowing her to be named, after the High Court and Court of Appeal also dismissed appeals.

Boag was named during the trial of a prominent businessman who was convicted and jailed after indecently assaulting three men and attempting to bribe one of them to drop his complaint.

Stuff reported the businessman told jurors at the trial he wanted to engage Boag because she had been recommended as someone who was "very good at solving public relations problems".

But she was not engaged for the work.

Stuff reported Boag said in an affidavit to the court that she had worked hard over the years to make a name for herself based on "integrity, skill and competence".

If her name was to be connected to the case it would put her reputation in "serious jeopardy", Stuff reported.

If she was to be named as connected to the case her reputation would be put in "serious jeopardy".

The businessman cannot be named and last month he appealed his conviction and sentence at the Court of Appeal, where a decision was reserved.

After the four-week trial in March last year, the rich-lister was found guilty of three charges of indecent assault relating to three men, and two charges of attempting to dissuade a witness.

His manager, who has name suppression, and New Zealand entertainer Mika X were given home detention for their part in a plan to convince a man to drop his complaint.

rnz.co.nz

New ZealandPoliticsCrime and Justice

Popular Stories

1

Govt sends out urgent nationwide alert on vaping products

2

Comanchero arrested after discovery of meth worth $1.1 million

3

Air NZ staffer praised for response to in-flight medical event

4

Mass murderer Raymond Ratima denied parole again

5

Heavy rain, muggy conditions in store for weekend, next week

Latest Stories

Tip Top stops making 2L tubs for two popular flavours

98% of trans teens don't regret gender-affirming treatments - study

North Korea fires ballistic missile toward sea, Seoul says

Dog caught running off with human head in Mexico

Tribunal says mistakes in treating man with melanoma professional misconduct

Related Stories

Man, 61, dies of injuries after Christchurch assault

Lower voting age, four-year terms suggested by local govt group

Expert labels NZ's approach to dyslexia 'ignorant'

Mass murderer Raymond Ratima denied parole again