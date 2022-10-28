Arsenal's Pablo Mari wounded in deadly Italy supermarket attack

A man armed with a knife stabbed five people today inside a shopping centre south of the Italian city of Milan, killing one person, Italian media reported.

Emergency personnel attend to a scene of an attack in Milan, Italy. (Source: Associated Press)

The wounded included a Spanish player, Pablo Mari, who is on loan to the Serie A club Monza from Arsenal, Lapresse reported.

Police arrested a 46-year-old Italian man suspected in the attack, LaPresse also reported.

Pablo Mari playing for Arsenal (Source: Getty)

A supermarket employee died en route to the hospital, according to the ANSA news agency.

The motive for the attacks was unknown. Italian authorities said there were no elements to suggest terrorism, LaPresse reported.

