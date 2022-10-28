Afraid of needles? China using inhalable Covid-19 vaccine

The Chinese city of Shanghai started administering an inhalable Covid-19 vaccine this week in what appears to be a world first.

A chinese medical worker hands over an aerosolised Covid-19 vaccine. (Source: Associated Press)

The vaccine, a mist sucked in through the mouth, is being offered for free as a booster dose for previously vaccinated people, according to an announcement on an official city social media account.

Scientists hope such easy-to-use needle-free vaccines will make vaccination more accessible in countries with fragile health systems. They also may persuade those who don’t like needles to get inoculated.

China wants more people to get booster shots before it relaxes strict pandemic restrictions that are holding back the economy. As of mid-October, 90% of Chinese were fully vaccinated and 57% had received a booster shot.

A video posted by an online Chinese state media outlet showed people at a community health centre sticking the short nozzle of a translucent white cup into their mouths. The accompanying text said that after slowly inhaling, people hold their breath for five seconds, with the entire procedure completed in 20 seconds.

"It was like drinking a cup of milk tea," one Shanghai resident said in the video. "When I breathed it in, it tasted a bit sweet."

The effectiveness of non-needle vaccines has not been fully explored. Chinese regulators approved the inhalable one in September, but only as a booster shot after studies showed it triggered an immune system response in people who had previously received two shots of a different Chinese vaccine.

One expert said that a vaccine taken as mist could fend off the virus before it reaches the rest of the respiratory system, though that would depend in part on the size of the droplets.

Larger droplets would train defences in parts of the mouth and throat, while smaller ones would travel further into the body, said Dr Vineeta Bal, an immunologist in India.

The inhalable vaccine was developed by CanSino Biologics Inc as an aerosol version of the company's previous Covid vaccine requiring a single injection.

The traditional one-shot vaccine has been approved for use in more than 10 markets including China, Hungary, Pakistan, Malaysia, Argentina and Mexico. The inhaled version has received a go-ahead for clinical trials in Malaysia.

A chinese medical worker handles a aerosolised Covid vaccine.

Regulators in India have approved a nasal vaccine, another needle-free approach, but it has yet to be rolled out, another dozen nasal vaccines are being tested globally.

China has relied on domestically developed vaccines that have proven effective in preventing death and serious disease but are less effective in stopping the spread of the disease when compared to the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

Chinese authorities also have not mandated vaccination - entering an office building or other public places requires a negative Covid test, and the country's strict "zero-Covid" approach means that only a small proportion of the population has been infected and built immunity.

As a result, it's unclear how widely Covid would spread once restrictions are lifted, and the ruling Communist Party has so far shown no sign of easing the "zero-Covid" policy, with authorities on Wednesday (local time) ordering the lockdown of 900,000 people in Wuhan.