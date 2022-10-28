8 found dead after US house fire; homicide feared

Source: Associated Press

Eight people were found dead in suspected homicides today after a fire was extinguished at a Tulsa-area house, police said.

US police

US police (Source: istock.com)

The fire was reported about 4pm Thursday (local time) in a quiet residential area of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, 20 kilometres southeast of Tulsa.

Broken Arrow police said the fire and the deaths were being investigated as homicides, but they didn’t believe an immediate threat to the public existed.

Police spokesman Ethan Hutchins said the scene was complex “with a lot of moving parts”, so no other information was being released immediately.

“Understandably, this is a shock to Broken Arrow. It's a safe city. Broken Arrow doesn't have this kind of situation every day,” Hutchins said.

Broken Arrow is Tulsa’s biggest suburb, with almost 115,000 residents.

The US Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives was assisting in the investigation, he said.

