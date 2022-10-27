West and Russia clash over UN probe of drone use in Ukraine

The US and its Western allies on the Security Council insisted on Wednesday (local time) that Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has the right to investigate if Russia has used Iranian drones to attack civilians and power plants in Ukraine.

They dismissed Moscow’s argument that the UN chief would be violating the UN Charter.

Russia’s UN ambassador, Vassily Nebenzia, who called the council meeting, argued that only the Security Council can mandate an investigation. He cited Article 100 of the charter, which says the secretary-general “shall not seek or receive instructions from any government or from any other authority external to the organisation”.

US deputy ambassador Robert Wood called Russia’s contention “simply dumbfounding” and an attempt “to deflect attention from its own egregious wrongdoing in Ukraine”.

French Ambassador Nicolas De Riviere accused Russia of constantly violating the UN Charter “and trampling on its principles by invading its neighbour and claiming to annex its territories”.

Firefighters work after a drone attack on buildings in Kyiv. (Source: Associated Press)

Britain’s deputy ambassador, James Kariuki, called it “another attempt by Russia to distract from its crimes in Ukraine, and Iran and Russia’s failure to abide by their international obligations”.

The Western envoys said the Security Council's time is being wasted by Russia, which is engaged in a blitz of activity at the council.

Russia called closed-door consultations on Tuesday about its unfounded allegations that Ukraine is preparing a dirty bomb. It called Wednesday's meeting to try to prevent the investigation of its purported use of Iranian drones. And it called a meeting on Thursday on its claims that secret American labs in Ukraine were engaged in biological warfare — a charge denied by the US and Ukraine.

In a letter to the Security Council last Wednesday, Ukrainian Ambassador Sergiy Kyslytsya accused Iran of violating a council ban on the transfer of drones capable of flying 300 kilometres.

That provision was part of Security Council Resolution 2231, which endorsed the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and six key nations — the US, Russia, China, Britain, France and Germany — aimed at curbing Tehran’s nuclear activities and preventing the country from developing a nuclear weapon.

On Wednesday, Iranian Ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani reiterated his country’s rejection of the “totally unfounded allegations”. He insisted that since Russia’s February 24 invasion of Ukraine, Iran has maintained “a position of active neutrality” and “has never provided the parties with weapons”.

Nebenzia told a council meeting on Friday that the drones are Russian — not Iranian — and warned that an investigation would seriously affect relations between Russia and the United Nations.

This week he asked the UN legal office to state whether launching an investigation in response to a number of countries and not the entire Security Council would violate Article 100 of the UN Charter and provisions of Resolution 2231.

In a briefing for the council on Wednesday, UN legal counsel Miguel de Serpa Soares did not directly answer Russia’s question, but he said “it is only natural” that the UN’s 193 member nations “wish to exercise as much influence as they can over the activities of the organisation”.