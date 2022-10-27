US men accused of stuffing fish with lead, fillets at competition

Source: Associated Press

Two men accused of stuffing five walleye with lead weights and fish fillets during a lucrative fishing tournament on Lake Erie pleaded not guilty to cheating and other charges.

Jacob Runyan, left, and Chase Cominsky

Jacob Runyan, left, and Chase Cominsky (Source: Associated Press)

Jacob Runyan, 42, of Broadview Heights, Ohio, and Chase Cominsky, 35, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, made no comments during their brief court appearances in Cleveland.

The cheating allegations surfaced September 30 when Lake Erie Walleye Trail tournament director Jason Fischer became suspicious because Runyan and Cominsky's fish were significantly heavier than walleye of that length typically are. An angry crowd at Gordon Park in Cleveland watched Fischer cut the walleye open and announce there were weights and fish fillets stuffed inside them.

An officer from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources confiscated the fish as evidence.

Runyan and Cominsky were indicted earlier this month on felony charges of cheating, attempted grand theft, possessing criminal tools and misdemeanour charges of unlawfully owning wild animals.

The first place prize in the tournament totalled around NZ$48,000.

