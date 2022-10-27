Kiwi soldier killed in Ukraine not included in body handover

The American soldier who died alongside a New Zealand corporal in Ukraine is in the process of being repatriated, but Dominic Abelen is still in Russian hands.

Corporal Dominic Abelen. (Source: Supplied)

By Charlotte Cook of rnz.co.nz

The body of Joshua Jones, who was killed in August alongside Abelen, was returned to Ukrainian forces on Wednesday.

The New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade said Abelen was not included in the body exchange, with the American and the remains of other Ukrainian soldiers.

CNN reported that the transfer took place just north of Vasylivka, in the Zaporizhzhia region, between Ukrainian and Russian-controlled Ukraine.

The two sides had agreed to a two-hour ceasefire in no-man's land between Russian and Ukrainian-held Ukraine.

MFAT would not comment further on the consular cases for operational, security and privacy reasons.

However, it said it was engaging with relevant agencies on the ground to work through the most appropriate next steps.

Abelen was on leave without pay and travelled to Ukraine without telling his family or the New Zealand Defence Force and was embedded with a specialist team of the foreign legion when he died.

Abelen was working in a specialist unit of the Ukrainian Defence Ministry's intelligence directorate (GUR).

The international legion said the specialist unit would do everything in its power to have his body returned home.

After his death, his team mates attempted to recover the bodies of the two men, but had to retreat due to intense fire.