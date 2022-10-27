Even priests watch porn, Pope Francis says

Source: AAP

Pope Francis has issued a stark warning against pornography.

Pope Francis waves during the Angelus noon prayer. (Source: Associated Press)

"It is a sin that many people, lay people, priests and religious, are guilty of," the leader of the Catholic Church said during a meeting with seminarians and priests in Rome.

"This is how the Devil enters," the 85-year-old Argentinian continued.

Francis stressed that he was not only talking about "criminal pornography," such as that involving the abuse of children, but also "reasonably normal pornography."

The pope urged the student priests in Rome to be wary of it: "The pure heart that receives Jesus every day must not receive such pornographic information," he said.

If men could delete such things from their mobile phones, he said, they should do so to keep temptation out of their hands.

"I tell you, this is a thing that weakens the spirit," the pontiff went on to explain.

