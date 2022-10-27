Community nurses strike nationwide demanding pay parity

Nurses in primary healthcare are striking to win the right to be paid the same as their hospital counterparts.

Nurses on a protest march in central Christchurch. (Source: rnz.co.nz)

Protests are happening in several parts of the country.

The Government has been told it needs to find the money for parity for community nurses, as thousands strike for four hours today.

Primary health care and Plunket nurses are taking the action because their pay remains up to 20% less than hospital nurses, while Māori and iwi provider nurses are worse off with 25% less.

College of Primary Health Care Nurses chair Tracey Morgan, who is on the picket line in Rotorua, told Midday Report pay parity funding needed to come from the government.

About 30 nurses were protesting in Rotorua and the atmosphere was "amazing" because of the support from the public, Morgan said.

Many of them were patients who recognised the contribution nurses made during the pandemic.

She said they did not want to be standing on corners making a protest.

"But if we don't do it now we'll never be able to make a statement for us all."

About 70 nurses lined up along Auckland central's Victoria Park facing the main street, campaigning and getting a lot of encouragement from cars driving by.

One nurse told RNZ that she was unable to work full-time in primary care as it did not pay her mortgage.

She was having to combine it with hospital work to make ends meet.

Despite wet weather, about 40 people have been protesting in Ōtepoti next to State Highway 1, calling for equal pay for nurses in primary health care and Plunket.

One nurse told RNZ the Government needed to properly fund general practices so they could improve staff pay rates.

Practice nurse Lynette Robinson works in a Dunedin medical centre and said nurses in primary health care were being paid less than those working in other parts of the health sector.

"We've always lagged behind but it's particularly bad at the moment," she said.

"The bigger picture is that general practice is not funded properly by the government so our employers are constrained in what they can pay us so this is really, for me, a protest to the government to do something about general practice funding."

Nurses were a limited resource and if they had to choose between jobs, they would not choose the lesser-paid jobs like practice nursing, she said.

Cars, fire engines and other vehicles honked their support for the protesters.

rnz.co.nz