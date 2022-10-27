Caring for Elvis 'was like looking after a newborn baby'

Linda Thompson saved Elvis Presley's life "about 10 to 12 times".

Elvis Presley.

The actress - who dated Elvis after he split from his wife Priscilla Presley - has claimed that the 2022 Baz Luhrmann-directed biopic Elvis underplayed her role in his life.

"Every time Elvis was hospitalised, I'd share his room," said Thompson.

"The film showed his ex-wife, Priscilla, at his bedside. She never even visited him, let alone stayed. Those last years, I saved his life."

Thompson ultimately chose to end their romance after growing tired of Elvis' unhealthy lifestyle and his infidelities.

The actress actually likened caring for him to "looking after a newborn baby".

"I struggled to accept the other women as I was faithful, but I was so addicted to loving him that I lost myself and what I wanted while he was addicted to drugs - they were his true mistress," she told the Daily Mail newspaper.

"I was exhausted caring for him - it was like looking after a newborn baby. I was scared he would die on my watch.

"When I asked him to reduce his medication, he'd say 'Don't worry about me, honey, I'm going to live till I'm 85.''"

Elvis died in August 1977, aged 42, after years of prescription drug abuse and unhealthy eating.

And Linda admits that his health issues took a toll on his appearance.

"For his 1973 Aloha From Hawaii concert, Elvis trained and lost weight. He looked like a 6ft Greek god. He'd say 'I'm one good-looking SOB,'" she said.

"In some ways, he was a freak of nature - his looks, build, voice, talents - he had it all. But like Greek gods, he was flawed."