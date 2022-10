Black Caps dealt World Cup blow as Afghanistan game rained out

New Zealand have been dealt a blow at the Twenty20 World Cup with their match against Afghanistan at the MCG washed out.

Kane Williamson speaks to match officials before the rained off World Cup match against Afghanistan. (Source: NZC)

After their thumping opening game win over Australia, the Kiwis atop Group 1 were expected to make light work of the underdog Afghanis.

But Melbourne's unpredictable weather ruined those plans, with Wednesday's match called off without a ball being bowled.

Ground staff took the covers off the MCG pitch twice, but both times rain returned within minutes to send the umpires back inside.

The abandoned game suddenly opens Group 1 again after England's shock loss to Ireland at the MCG earlier on Wednesday.

"(That England-Ireland game) showed there's no easy games and you have to be on your game the whole time," New Zealand coach Gary Stead told reporters.

"I think it's great for world cricket, I think the more teams that can come and be competitive probably gives hope to those that are still trying to get where Ireland are at."

New Zealand remain on top of the group due to their superior net run rate and will still fancy their chances of progressing to the semi-finals.

The Black Caps, who lost last year's T20 World Cup final against Australia, will be back in action on Saturday at the SCG for a clash with Sri Lanka.

But Australia and England will meet in an effective eliminator at the MCG on Friday night after their respective early tournament defeats.

England sit third while Australia languish in fifth despite Tuesday night's win against Sri Lanka.

Afghanistan will return to the MCG on Friday, taking on Ireland before the blockbuster duel between Australia and England.

Coach Jonathan Trott was disappointed Afghanistan took a point instead of playing the match.

"It would have been nice to play New Zealand and get the experience of playing at the MCG and hopefully get the win," Trott told reporters.

"To say it was a bullet dodged is doing a little bit of a disservice to the guys in my change room."