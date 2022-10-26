WhatsApp says service back after outage disrupts messages

Source: Associated Press

WhatsApp said service on the popular chat app has been restored following a brief outage yesterday that left people around the world complaining that they couldn't send or receive messages.

WhatsApp icon.

WhatsApp icon. (Source: istock.com)

According to Downdetector, which tracks outage reports, people started reporting problems about 8pm NZT. About two hours later, users started posting online that WhatsApp was back to normal.

A WhatsApp spokesperson said the company was aware some people were having trouble sending messages and that it has fixed the issue and apologised for any inconvenience.

Meta, previously known as Facebook, bought WhatsApp in 2014. It's wildly popular especially outside of the US, where many people use it for everyday communication.

WorldTechnology

