Taika Waititi to co-host MTV EMAs with partner Rita Ora

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi are set to host the MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs).

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi. (Source: Bang Showbiz)

The 31-year-old pop star and Taika, 47, will co-host the upcoming awards ceremony at the PSD Bank Dome in Dusseldorf, Germany.

The Hot Right Now hitmaker said: "I’m thrilled to be back hosting, and sharing the stage with Taika makes it all the more special.

"We’ve got it all at this year’s EMAs, fun surprises, fantastic fashion, comedy, and above all amazing music! We can’t wait for audiences to share these moments with us."

ADVERTISEMENT

Rita previously hosted the EMAs in London in 2017, when she received the Power of Music Award.

The 2022 edition of the EMAs will be held in Germany on November 13, and the loved-up couple can't wait to host the event.

They said in a joint statement: "We're excited to host this year's MTV EMAs and celebrate the best musicians and performances from around the world.

"We look forward to sharing the evening with all of these talented artists."

Harry Styles leads the list of nominees for this year's EMAs.

The 28-year-old pop star - who shot to stardom as part of One Direction - has received seven nominations in total, including Best Song, Best Video, Best Artist, Best Live, Best Pop, Best UK and Ireland Act, and Biggest Fans.

Taylor Swift has received six nominations, including one for Best Longform Video, which is a brand new category at the EMAs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Taylor, 32, will also compete with Harry for the Best Video, Best Artist, Best Pop, and Biggest Fans gongs.

Elsewhere, Nicki Minaj and Rosalia have both been nominated for five awards each, including for the coveted Best Artist accolade.