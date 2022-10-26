Sea Eagles star breaks silence over Manly's Pride jersey saga

Manly forward Josh Aloiai says he won't wear a Sea Eagles pride jersey in 2023 if the club seeks to revisit the introduction of a pro-LGBTQI playing shirt next season.

Aloiai was one of seven players who, citing religious beliefs, refused to play in Manly's round 20 game with the Sydney Roosters after the club unveiled an "Everyone In League" jersey.

Club owner Scott Penn said the club would look into introducing a rainbow jersey next season, despite the fact it derailed their NRL season and culminated in the sacking of Des Hasler.

The 'Manly seven' were sheltered from the media but now many are on international duty they have begun to speak out.

Aloiai followed teammates Tolatau Koula and Haumole Olakau'atu in explaining his reasoning for this stance.

He said he and his Manly teammates had received death threats but would not waiver in their beliefs.

The jersey at the centre of the saga. (Source: Getty)

"The short answer is no, I won't (play in a pride jersey)," he told the Nine Network.

"We didn't compromise this year and we won't compromise next year or the year after.

"A difference of opinion is not a difference of respect."

Aloiai, who claimed his gay sister supported his stance, said his teammates were left in an unenviable position because their religious views directly conflicted with their job.

"You should never be put in (that) situation," he said.

"Our atheist boys, for Easter round, we wanted to wear a Christian jersey and they weren't comfortable in doing that.

"It's all the same – I will support them."