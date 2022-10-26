Rāhui placed on Lake Rotomā following fatal crash

Rotorua mana whenua have placed a rāhui over Lake Rotomā following a fatal crash on SH30 in the Bay of Plenty.

Police confirmed one person died after crashing their car into the lake at around 3.10pm yesterday.

Police said a person was retrieved from the car but died at the scene after failing to be resuscitated.

In accordance with Te Kawa o Te Arawa, a rāhui has been placed on the entire lake.

Te Arawa Lakes Trust supported local hapū to use the rāhui which will be placed near the Matahi Road intersection where the accident happened.

Kawatapuarangi trustee Arapeta Tahana said cultural measures were now in place.

"Our thoughts are with the family of the bereaved, who are grieving and mourning the death of their loved one," Tahana said.

"Lake Rotomā is now in a state of tapu, whereby the placing of a rāhui is a safety measure which will allow the lake and the environment to replenish itself."

Rotomā hapu, Ngāti Tamateahutahi and Ngāti Kawiti conducted a formal karakia and the rāhui will be lifted on Saturday.

The Serious Crash Unit has been notified and enquiries into the circumstances of the crash were continuing.

