Rāhui placed on Lake Rotomā following fatal crash

Source: Radio New Zealand

Rotorua mana whenua have placed a rāhui over Lake Rotomā following a fatal crash on SH30 in the Bay of Plenty.

A police car (file).

A police car (file). (Source: 1News)

Police confirmed one person died after crashing their car into the lake at around 3.10pm yesterday.

Police said a person was retrieved from the car but died at the scene after failing to be resuscitated.

In accordance with Te Kawa o Te Arawa, a rāhui has been placed on the entire lake.

Te Arawa Lakes Trust supported local hapū to use the rāhui which will be placed near the Matahi Road intersection where the accident happened.

Read More

Kawatapuarangi trustee Arapeta Tahana said cultural measures were now in place.

"Our thoughts are with the family of the bereaved, who are grieving and mourning the death of their loved one," Tahana said.

"Lake Rotomā is now in a state of tapu, whereby the placing of a rāhui is a safety measure which will allow the lake and the environment to replenish itself."

Rotomā hapu, Ngāti Tamateahutahi and Ngāti Kawiti conducted a formal karakia and the rāhui will be lifted on Saturday.

The Serious Crash Unit has been notified and enquiries into the circumstances of the crash were continuing.

rnz.co.nz

New ZealandTauranga and Bay of PlentyAccidentsTe Ao Māori

Popular Stories

1

Kiri Allan slams NZR for 'disgraceful' rugby schedule clash

2

Former Blues speedster to join Crusaders

3

Junior doctor denied Med Council registration calls for change

4

Person dies after 'water incident' at West Auckland beach

5

Former National MP won't stand in Hamilton West by-election

Latest Stories

Details scarce on why Kiwis were held in Iran for so long

'Employment sanction' for cop who posted explicit vid featuring subordinate

Auckland schools ban live broadcasts of First XV rugby games

Former National MP won't stand in Hamilton West by-election

Kiri Allan slams NZR for 'disgraceful' rugby schedule clash

Related Stories

Person dies after 'water incident' at West Auckland beach

7 pilots recognised for heroic acts in White Island tragedy

Kayak found in search for missing kayaker on Lake Rotorua

Kiwi-made autonomous robot making light work of orchard jobs