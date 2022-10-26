NSW Greens renew push to end state parliament prayers

The NSW Greens have renewed a push to abolish prayers in the state parliament, saying the tradition is "absurd" and alienating to the general community.

Person praying

Prayers, along with an acknowledgement of country, are read at the opening of every NSW parliament sitting day - a tradition first developed in 1934 and reflected in other state and territory parliaments, and in the federal parliament.

"I think it is absurd," Greens MP Abigail Boyd told AAP of the tradition.

"When I worked at Kmart, we did not have to stand and listen to the Lord's prayer before we opened all the registers up," she added.

"I think most people in the real world think that it is quite extraordinary - that this is something that we do."

While Boyd is not confident her motion will receive widespread support, momentum to remove the Christian tradition from public institutions is growing across the country, according to President of the Rationalist Society of Australia Meredith Doig.

"People are wanting change, and that includes change to the tradition of privileging one religion over another," Doig told AAP.

NSW councils including Shoalhaven and Wagga Wagga had already opted to make the change, instead switching to a moment of quiet reflection, she said.

Boyd previously launched an unsuccessful motion to have the prayer removed in 2019, opposed by both Labor and the government.

Any motion to remove the prayer from Australian parliaments would not be supported by Liberal MP Tanya Davies.

"I support the continuation of prayer, including the Lord's prayer, in Parliaments across the nation," Davies told AAP.

"It is a reminder to all MPs to serve with humility, conviction, compassion, justice and equity."

A spokesperson from NSW Labor said they do not intend to support the motion.

Motions to alter the tradition were stridently opposed by outgoing Labor MP Walt Secord, whose office was inundated with calls against the idea when it was first floated.

"We are a parliament and not a student council," he said in 2019.

"Surprisingly adherents to non-Christian faiths, including Hindus and Muslims, saw it as an attack on all people of faith, not just The Lord's Prayer."

Reading Christian prayers ultimately served to discourage diversity in the parliament, Boyd insisted.

She said she believed the continuation of reading the prayer amounted to reiterating Christianity as the norm.

"Parliament is pretty astounding when it comes to its lack of diversity," Boyd added.

The Rationalist Society will host a webinar with Ms about their push to remove the Lord's prayer from public institutions, on Wednesday night.