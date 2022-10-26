Laneway organisers 'confident' festival won't lose its charm

Source: Radio New Zealand

Organisers of Auckland's Laneway Festival festival are "confident" it won't lose its charm despite being moved to a different venue.

The crowd at Laneway 2020 in Auckland.

The crowd at Laneway 2020 in Auckland. (Source: Supplied)

The music festival, which was meant to be held at Albert Park on 30 January, 2023, has been moved to Western Springs after tickets sold out in just 90 minutes.

It resulted in backlash from fans who were looking forward to welcoming Laneway back after an almost three-year hiatus due to Covid-19.

Executive producer of Laneway Festival Julian Carswell told Morning Report organisers were not expecting backlash to the extent they received.

Carswell said an "unprecedented amount" of people missed out on tickets and the venue change was needed to address demand.

It was a shame for music lovers to miss out and Albert Park had restrictions on how a show could be produced, he said.

Organisers had explored a range of options to make Albert Park work, including an extra day for the festival, but it wasn't possible because of resource consents.

"Western Springs is an iconic music venue in its own right so it seemed like a logical and easy move for us to make to address that unprecedented demand that have missed out on tickets," Carswell said.

Organisers were expecting a crowd of up to 30,000 people, and ideas were flowing to bring the same creativity to Western Springs as the festival had at other venues.

Carswell said he was "confident" the festival wouldn't lose any of its charm it had has in previous years.

A number of acts had already been announced for the festival, with Carswell saying he was looking forward to Phoebe Bridges performing.

She was one of the "biggest stars in the world right now".

"It's very exciting," he said.

Laneway Festival will take place at Western Springs on Auckland Anniversary Day.

Pre-sale tickets went on sale on Wednesday morning with general ticket sales available from Thursday at 9am.

rnz.co.nz

New ZealandMusicAuckland

Popular Stories

1

Kiri Allan slams NZR for 'disgraceful' rugby schedule clash

2

Former Blues speedster to join Crusaders

3

Junior doctor denied Med Council registration calls for change

4

Person dies after 'water incident' at West Auckland beach

5

Former National MP won't stand in Hamilton West by-election

Latest Stories

Details scarce on why Kiwis were held in Iran for so long

'Employment sanction' for cop who posted explicit vid featuring subordinate

Auckland schools ban live broadcasts of First XV rugby games

Former National MP won't stand in Hamilton West by-election

Kiri Allan slams NZR for 'disgraceful' rugby schedule clash

Related Stories

'Employment sanction' for cop who posted explicit vid featuring subordinate

Mayor hits pause on plan to sell loved East Auckland reserve

Person dies after 'water incident' at West Auckland beach

Auckland Mayor says rates rises must be avoided: 'Less is more'