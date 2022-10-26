Jacinda Ardern touches down in Antarctica

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has safely landed in Antarctica for a visit, after being turned back yesterday due to poor weather.

On board a flight to Antarctica with Jacinda Ardern that was forced to return to Christchurch (Source: Supplied)

Ardern is visiting the South Pole to celebrate the 65th anniversary of Scott Base.

Ardern landed in McMurdo Sound and is to travel to Scott Base via Hägglund snow vehicles.

The visit marks the first full season of Antarctic research after two years of Covid-19 disruption.

Ardern will see first-hand the research, environmental protection, conservation and operations undertaken by kiwis in Antarctica and experience the challenges of working on the ice.

The Prime Minister will also see the preliminary work for the estimated $344 million redevelopment of Scott Base, which will secure the future of the research hub for at least the next 50 years.

