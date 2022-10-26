Jacinda Ardern touches down in Antarctica

Source: Radio New Zealand

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has safely landed in Antarctica for a visit, after being turned back yesterday due to poor weather.

On board a flight to Antarctica with Jacinda Ardern that was forced to return to Christchurch

On board a flight to Antarctica with Jacinda Ardern that was forced to return to Christchurch (Source: Supplied)

Ardern is visiting the South Pole to celebrate the 65th anniversary of Scott Base.

Ardern landed in McMurdo Sound and is to travel to Scott Base via Hägglund snow vehicles.

The visit marks the first full season of Antarctic research after two years of Covid-19 disruption.

Ardern will see first-hand the research, environmental protection, conservation and operations undertaken by kiwis in Antarctica and experience the challenges of working on the ice.

The Prime Minister will also see the preliminary work for the estimated $344 million redevelopment of Scott Base, which will secure the future of the research hub for at least the next 50 years.

rnz.co.nz

New ZealandAntarctica

Popular Stories

1

Cruise ship with Covid-19 cases didn't follow isolation rules

2

ANZ warns house prices will fall at least 27%

3

Jacinda Ardern touches down in Antarctica

4

Malachi Subecz's whānau called Govt for help as boy lay dying

5

Information sought on tourist found dead near Queenstown

Latest Stories

US seek home-away-from-home in NZ for FIFA Women's World Cup

Kākā returns to New Plymouth confounding experts

Hikers, hunters feel ignored as Te Urewera huts demolished

Matthew Perry nearly died after heart stopped for 5 minutes

Jacinda Ardern touches down in Antarctica

Related Stories

Jacinda Ardern's Antarctica flight turned around

Jacinda Ardern set to visit Antarctica next week

NZ-linked 'atmospheric rivers' behind record melting of Antarctic ice shelf

Microplastics discovered in freshly fallen Antarctic snow