Cruise ship with Covid-19 cases didn't follow isolation rules

The cruise ship visiting Wellington yesterday, and Napier the day before, has not been following current Covid isolation guidelines.

The cruise ship 'Ovation of the Seas'. (Source: Ingo Wagner / DPA / AFP via RNZ)

By Kate Green for rnz.co.nz

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Health (MOH) and Te Whatu Ora says Royal Caribbean, the owner of the ship Ovation of the Seas, sought clarification of the rules today.

Royal Caribbean previously released a statement saying positive cases on board, numbering more than 130, would isolate in their cabin for five days, and only on days six and seven if they were still symptomatic.

The MOH said from now on, the vessel, which docked in Picton this morning, would be following the country's mandatory seven-day isolation rule.

The cruise liner carries almost 5000 passengers and 1300 crew, and all guests over age 12 were required to be fully vaccinated.

"Those sharing cabins with Covid positive guests must wear masks and undertake daily Rapid Antigen Testing."

Business operators in Napier, where the ship first docked after leaving Tahiti, were unconcerned about the prospect of Covid in the community.

Instead, they were happy with the boost to their economy.

In Wellington, the Weta Cave saw 330 people through its doors on Tuesday - 200 more than last Tuesday - and 1500 people rode the cable car, according to WellingtonNZ.

University of Otago Wellington professor of public health Michael Baker said cruise ships were "notorious" for infectious disease outbreaks, but the "environment had changed hugely" since March 2020, when the country was closing its borders.

Even though he thought infections would "inevitably" be introduced into the community, he did not think it would bring on new strains or waves.

"We have more than 10,000 people every day flying into New Zealand from all over the globe so we are fully connected with the whole diversity of Covid variants and sub variants and that's a much faster way for them to arrive here rather than via cruise ship."