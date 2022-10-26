Adidas ends partnership with Kanye West over antisemitic remarks

Adidas has ended its lucrative partnership with the rapper formerly known as Kanye West over his offensive and antisemitic remarks, which drew widespread criticism from Jewish groups, celebrities and others on social media who said the German sportswear company was being too slow to act.

The sneaker giant became the latest company to cut ties with Ye, who was suspended from Twitter and Instagram this month over antisemitic posts that the social networks said violated their policies. The outcry swelled after demonstrators on a Los Angeles overpass unfurled a banner on Saturday (local time) praising Ye's antisemitic comments.

Adidas said it expected to take a hit of up to 250 million euros (NZ$432 million) to its net income this year from the decision to immediately stop production of its line of Yeezy products and stop payments to Ye and his companies.

"Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech," the company said in a statement. "Ye's recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company's values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness."

But Jewish groups, noting Adidas' past links to the Nazi regime, said the decision was overdue. The World Jewish Congress noted that during World War II, Adidas factories "produced supplies and weapons for the Nazi regime, using slave labour".

"I would have liked a clear stance earlier from a German company that also was entangled with the Nazi regime," said Josef Schuster, president of the Central Council of Jews in Germany, the main Jewish group in the country where Adidas is headquartered.

For weeks, Ye has made antisemitic comments in interviews and social media, including a Twitter post earlier this month that he would soon go "death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE", an apparent reference to the US defence readiness condition scale known as DEFCON.

Kanye West. (Source: Associated Press)

The rapper has alienated even ardent fans in recent years, teasing and long tinkering with albums that haven't been met with the critical or commercial success of his earlier recordings. Those close to him, like ex-wife Kim Kardashian and her family, have ceased publicly defending him after the couple's bitter divorce and his unsettling posts about her recent relationship with comedian Pete Davidson.

Ye has told Bloomberg that he plans to cut ties with his corporate suppliers. After he was suspended from Twitter and Facebook, Ye offered to buy conservative social network Parler.

An email message sent to a representative for Ye was not immediately returned.

Adidas, whose CEO Kasper Rorsted is stepping down next year, said it reached its decision after conducting a "thorough review" of its partnership with Ye, whose talent agency, CAA, as well as Balenciaga fashion house had already dropped the rapper.

Ye has earned more of a reputation for stirring up controversy since 2016, when he was hospitalised in Los Angeles because of what his team called stress and exhaustion. It was later revealed that he had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

He recently suggested slavery was a choice and called the Covid-19 vaccine the "mark of the beast", among other comments. He also was criticised for wearing a "White Lives Matter" t-shirt to his Yeezy collection show in Paris.

MRC studio announced on Monday (local time) that it is shelving a complete documentary about the rapper. JPMorganChase and Ye have ended their business relationship, although the banking breakup was in the works even before Ye's antisemitic comments.

Gap said on Tuesday (local time) that it is also taking immediate steps to remove Yeezy Gap product from its stores and has shut down yeezygap.com in light of West's comments. The clothing retailer said that in September it was ending their relationship but at the time, it said that it planned to continue to sell Yeezy Gap products that were in the pipeline.