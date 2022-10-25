Ukraine tries to dampen fears of killer drones

Ukrainian authorities have tried to dampen public fears over Russia's use of Iranian drones by claiming increasing success in shooting them down, while the Kremlin's talk of a possible "dirty bomb" attack has added another worrying dimension as the war enters its ninth month.

People queuing up hold plastic bottles to refill drinking water from a tank. (Source: Associated Press)

Ukrainians are bracing for less electric power this winter following a sustained Russian barrage on their infrastructure in recent weeks.

Citizens in the southern Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv lined up for water and essential supplies as Ukrainian forces continued their advance on the nearby Russian-occupied city of Kherson.

Ukraine's forces have shot down more than two-thirds of the approximately 330 Shahed drones that Russia has fired through Saturday (local time), the head of Ukraine's intelligence service Kyrylo Budanov said in an interview. Budanov said Russia's military had ordered about 1700 various types of drones, and is rolling out a second batch of about 300 Shaheds.

"Terror with the use of 'Shaheds' can actually last for a long time," he was quoted as saying in Ukrainska Pravda newspaper, adding: "Air defence is basically coping, 70% are shot down."

Both Russia and Iran deny that any Iranian-built drones have been used in the war but the triangle-shaped Shahed-136s have rained down on civilians in Kyiv and elsewhere in Ukraine.

Britain's Ministry of Defence, in an intelligence update on Twitter, said Russia was likely to use a large number the drones to try to penetrate "increasingly effective Ukrainian air defences" - in part to substitute for Russian-made long-range precision weapons "which are becoming increasingly scarce".

That assessment came on top of a stark warning by Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu to key British, French, Turkish and US counterparts over the weekend that Ukrainian forces were preparing a "provocation" involving a radioactive device - a so-called "dirty bomb". Britain, France, and the United States rejected that claim as "transparently false".

A dirty bomb uses explosives to scatter radioactive waste in an effort to sow terror. Such weapons don't have the devastating destruction of a nuclear explosion, but could expose broad areas to radioactive contamination.

Russian authorities on Monday (local time) doubled down on Shoigu's warning.

Igor Kirillov, head of the Russian military's radiation, chemical and biological protection forces, said Russian military assets were on high readiness for possible radioactive contamination. He told reporters a "dirty bomb" blast could contaminate thousands of square kilometres and spew deadly radiation up to 1500 kilometres.

At a news conference, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov: "It's not an unfounded suspicion, we have serious reasons to believe that such things could be planned."

A Ukrainian serviceman kisses his partner as they say goodbye before his departure. (Source: Associated Press)

Ukraine has rejected Moscow's claims as an attempt to distract attention from its own plans to detonate a dirty bomb.

German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht dismissed as "outrageous" the claim that Ukraine could use a dirty bomb, saying there were "zero indications" of that.

In a televised address Sunday evening (local time), Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky suggested that Moscow itself was setting the stage for deploying a radioactive device on Ukrainian soil.

Russian authorities said Ukrainian troops fired rockets at a major hydroelectric power plant in the Kherson region.

Russian news agencies cited regional emergency services as saying the Ukrainian military had fired 19 rockets at the Kakhovka plant and scored three hits.

A man carrying bags leaves a supermarket protected by sandbags. (Source: Associated Press)

Vladimir Rogov, a senior member of the Kherson regional administration, said the plant hadn't sustained serious damage and continued to operate. Russia and Ukraine have both accused each other of plotting to blow up the plant's dam to flood the area as Ukrainian forces were pressing an offensive on Kherson, which was captured by Russian troops early in the war.

Ukraine's relentless artillery strikes on Kherson have cut the main crossings across the Dnieper River, which bisects southern Ukraine, and have left Russian troops on the west bank short of supplies and vulnerable to encirclement. The region is one of four that Russian President Vladimir Putin illegally annexed last month and put under Russian martial law last week.

With an eye on the coming winter, Kyiv and seven other Ukrainian regions on Monday (local time) planned rolling blackouts as authorities worked to fix the damage to energy facilities caused by Russian shelling.

Zelensky said repair crews are working to restore electricity supplies cut off by large-scale Russian missile strikes on the weekend, and appealed to local authorities to make sure Ukrainians heed a call to conserve energy.

"Now is definitely not the time for bright storefronts and signs," he said.