Michigan teen pleads guilty to killing 4 in school shooting

A teenager has pleaded guilty to terrorism and first-degree murder in a Michigan school shooting that killed four students and may be called to testify against his parents, who've been jailed on manslaughter charges for their alleged role in the tragedy.

Ethan Crumbley. (Source: Associated Press)

Ethan Crumbley, 16, pleaded guilty to all 24 charges, nearly a year after the attack at Oxford High School in southeastern Michigan. In the gallery, some relatives of the victims wept as assistant prosecutor Marc Keast described the crimes.

"Yes," Crumbley replied, looking down and nodding in affirmation, when asked if he "knowingly, wilfully and deliberately" chose to shoot other students.

The prosecutor's office said no deals were made ahead of today's plea. A first-degree murder conviction typically brings an automatic life prison sentence in Michigan, but teenagers are entitled to a hearing where their lawyer can argue for a shorter term and an opportunity for parole.

"We are not aware of any other case, anywhere, in the country where a mass shooter has been convicted of terrorism on state charges," Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said.

The teenager withdrew his intent to pursue an insanity defence, and repeatedly acknowledged under questioning by Judge Kwame Rowe that he understands the potential penalties.

His parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, are jailed on charges of involuntary manslaughter, accused of making the gun accessible to their son and ignoring his need for mental health treatment. Ethan Crumbley's lawyer Paulette Michel Loftin said it's possible he could be called upon to testify against them. She said they're under a no-contact order, and he has not spoken to his parents.

Parents have rarely been charged in school shootings, though the guns used commonly come from the home of a parent or close relative. Jennifer Crumbley referred to the gun on social media as a "Christmas present" for her son.

Ethan Crumbley admitted under questioning today that his own money was used to purchase the gun, which his father bought for him on November 26, a few days before the shooting. He also agreed that the gun was "not locked" in a container or safe the morning he took it to the school.

He was 15 at the time of the shootings and had no discipline issues at the school, roughly 50km north of Detroit, but his behaviour earlier that day raised flags.

Sandra Cunningham of Oxford comforts her daughter Phoebe Arthur,15, who was a shooting victim of Ethan Crumbley during his pretrial hearing at Oakland County Courthouse. (Source: Associated Press)

A teacher had discovered a drawing with a gun pointing at the words: "The thoughts won't stop. Help me." There was an image of a bullet with the message: "Blood everywhere."

The couple declined to take their son home on November 30 but were told to get him into counselling within 48 hours, according to investigators.

Ethan Crumbley had brought a 9mm Sig Sauer handgun and 50 rounds of ammunition to school in his backpack that day. He went into a bathroom, pulled out the weapon and began shooting. Within minutes, deputies rushed in and he surrendered without resistance.

A day earlier, a teacher had seen Ethan Crumbley searching for ammunition on his phone. The school contacted Jennifer Crumbley, who told her son in a text message: "Lol. I’m not mad at you. You have to learn not to get caught," the prosecutor’s office said.

His parents said they were unaware of their son's plan to commit a school shooting. They also dispute that the gun was easy to grab at home.

Prosecutors earlier this year disclosed that Crumbley had hallucinations about demons and was fascinated by guns and Nazi propaganda.

Madisyn Baldwin, Tate Myre, Hana St. Juliana and Justin Shilling were killed, while six students and a teacher were wounded. In addition to the counts of first-degree murder and terrorism causing death, Crumbley admitted guilt to seven counts of assault with intent to murder and 12 counts of possessing a firearm in the commission of a felony.

The judge set February 9 for the start of hearings to determine if he'll be sentenced to life without parole or get a shorter sentence due to his age, and a chance at release. His lawyers will be able to argue a variety of mitigating circumstances, including family life and mental health. Prosecutors didn't signal in court if they will argue for a no-parole sentence.