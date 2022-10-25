Korean Air plane stuck in grass after overshooting runway

A damaged Korean Air plane remained stuck in the grass at a Philippine airport on Monday (local time) after it overshot a runway in rainy weather the night before.

No injuries were reported among the 11 crew members and 162 passengers who had to use the emergency slides to escape.

Dozens of flights have been cancelled and Mactan international airport, one of the country's busiest, remained closed due to the stalled aircraft at the end of its lone runway.

The front underbelly of the plane was sheared off and its nose was heavily damaged.

The plane lay tipped forward on a grassy area with its front landing wheel not visible and emergency slides deployed at the doors. A ripped-open hole was also visible at the top of the plane near a front door.

Korean Air said the plane tried to land twice in poor weather and overshot the runway on the third attempt.