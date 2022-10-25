Five NZ regions see population falls

The country's annual population growth has slowed further as more people leave the country.

A crowd of people going about their daily activities in Christchurch (file image).. (Source: istock.com)

New Zealand's population is now at 5.12 million.

Fresh data from Stats NZ showed the national population increased 0.2% for the year ended June, the lowest since the late 1980s.

It compared to growth of 0.4% in the same period for 2021 and 2.2% in 2020.

ADVERTISEMENT

Of the country's 16 regions, 12 experienced lower population growth in the 12 months to June than in 2021, Stats NZ said.

"Slowing regional growth reflects what is happening nationally, particularly annual net migration loss, partly due to the impact of Covid-19 on international migration," Stats NZ population estimates and projections acting manager Rebekah Hennessey said.

"This net migration loss [of 11,500] was combined with the lowest natural increase [24,100] since World War II."

Auckland and the West Coast saw its population fall 0.5%, with Auckland's decline slowing slightly from the 0.6% fall recorded in the June 2021 year.

"While people leaving the bigger cities such as Auckland is not new, internal migration losses have historically been offset by international migration gains," Hennessey said.

"With international migration losses now occurring, Auckland had an overall population loss of 8900 people in the June 2022 year."

Northland recorded the biggest increase in population, up 1.3% compared to 2.2% a year earlier.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was followed by Bay of Plenty and Tasman on 1.1% growth, Waikato up 1% and Taranaki and Canterbury up 0.7%.

Apart from Auckland and the West Coast - Nelson, Southland and Wellington were the only other regions where the population fell.

New Zealand's population increased by 12,600 people for the year ended June.

rnz.co.nz