Woman seriously injured after Auckland 'disorder incident'

A woman has left in a serious condition following a "disorder incident" in Auckland's New Lynn this afternoon.

The scene of the incident in New Lynn (Source: 1News)

Police were called to the incident on Great North Rd at 1.30pm where the woman was taken to Auckland Hospital.

A man is in custody and police say there is "no ongoing threat to the public".

A witness at the scene told 1News they saw two people being taken away by police and two ambulances have since left the scene.

Police said motorists in the area can expect delays and people are advised take alternative routes.