Saudi-owned Newcastle climb into Champions League positions

Newcastle’s rise to becoming a team ready to compete in the Champions League seemed inevitable following the buyout of the northeast club by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund a year ago.

Miguel Almiron, centre, celebrates after scoring for Newcastle. (Source: Associated Press)

Few predicted it would happen this quickly.

With a 2-1 win at Tottenham on Sunday, Newcastle climbed into fourth place in the Premier League — the final Champions League qualification position — in another statement of intent by the soccer team with the world’s richest ownership.

Newcastle’s only loss all season has come at Liverpool, and that was after a stoppage-time goal. There have been draws against Manchester City and, just last weekend, Manchester United.

ADVERTISEMENT

This, then, is no fluke by a team that doesn’t have any real superstars — yet — but is extremely well-drilled under manager Eddie Howe and has the best defensive record in the league.

“When you associate us with money, it takes away the credit for the players,” Howe said. "I will stand up for them and say a lot of these players were here anyway and the ones we have recruited, we have recruited wisely.

“But let's give the credit for the performance, not look at how the team has been put together.”

Newcastle has an unlikely scoring sensation, too, with Miguel Almiron — one of the players at the club in the old regime under Mike Ashley — grabbing what proved to be the winner for his fifth goal in as many games.

That came in the 40th minute when the Paraguay forward shrugged off Ryan Sessegnon, skipped past another defender, Clement Lenglet, and slipped a finish under goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.

Lloris played a central role in Newcastle’s opening goal nine minutes earlier, after he was blocked off by Callum Wilson after coming out to intercept a ball played forward. With Lloris on the ground, Wilson collected the loose ball and chipped a left-footed shot over Lloris and Eric Dier into an empty net.

Harry Kane pulled a goal back in the 54th for Tottenham, which also was beaten by Manchester United 2-0 in midweek.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are keeping our feet on the ground,” Wilson said, “but it’s slowly but surely falling into place.”

When Saudi Arabia’s PIF bought out Newcastle, the team was winless and in 19th place last season.

Now, Newcastle is fourth and seven points behind leader Arsenal, which drew 1-1 at Southampton to bring its eight-match winning run in all competitions to an end. It was only the second time Arsenal had dropped points in the league in 11 games.

Arsenal went ahead through Granit Xhaka in the 11th minute, only for Stuart Armstrong to equalize after the break.

Arsenal’s lead now stands at two points from Manchester City, with Tottenham a further three points back. It has been a good weekend for City, which beat Brighton 3-1 on Saturday.