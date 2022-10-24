Russia's defence chief warns of 'dirty bomb' provocation

Russia's defence chief on Sunday (local time) alleged that Ukraine was preparing a "provocation" involving a radioactive device, a stark claim that reflected soaring tensions as Moscow struggles to stem Ukrainian advances in the south and is building defensive positions in anticipation of Ukrainian offensives elsewhere.

A Ukrainian tank fires near Bakhmut, Donetsk region. (Source: Associated Press)

Russia's Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu made the allegations in phone calls with his counterparts from Britain, France and Turkey.

He also spoke to US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin in their second call in three days, but a terse Russian readout of that call didn't say whether the dirty bomb claim was also mentioned in their conversation.

Russia's defence ministry said Shoigu voiced concern about "possible Ukrainian provocations involving a 'dirty bomb'," a device that uses explosives to scatter radioactive waste.

It doesn't have the devastating effect of a nuclear explosion, but it could expose broad areas to radioactive contamination.

Britain strongly rejected the claims.

The British Ministry of Defence said in his call with Defence Secretary Ben Wallace that Shoigu "alleged that Ukraine was planning actions facilitated by Western countries, including the UK, to escalate the conflict in Ukraine".

"The Defence Secretary refuted these claims and cautioned that such allegations should not be used as a pretext for greater escalation," the ministry said. "The Defence Secretary also reiterated UK and wider international support for Ukraine and desire to de-escalate this conflict. It is for Ukraine and Russia to seek resolution to the war and the UK stands ready to assist."

Ukraine's presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak also dismissed Shoigu's claims as an "absolute and quite predictable absurdity from those who believe that they blatantly lie and make people believe in that".

Taisiia Kovaliova, 15, stands amongst the rubble of a playground in front of her house. (Source: Associated Press)

The French Ministry of the Armed Forces said that Shoigu told his counterpart, Sebastien Lecornu, that the situation in Ukraine was rapidly worsening and "trending towards uncontrollable escalation".

Russian authorities repeatedly have made allegations that Ukraine could detonate a dirty bomb in a false flag attack and blame it on Moscow. Ukrainian authorities, in turn, have accused the Kremlin of hatching such a plan.

The mention of the threat in Shoigu's calls with his counterparts appeared to indicate that the threat of such an attack has risen to an unprecedented level.

"It appears that there is a shared feeling that the tensions have approached the level that could raise the real threat for all," Fyodor Lukyanov, the Kremlin-connected head of the Council for Foreign and Defence policies, a Moscow-based group of top foreign affairs experts, said in a commentary on Shoigu's phone calls.