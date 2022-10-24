Oranga Tamariki apologise for not properly engaging on OIA request

Source: Radio New Zealand

Oranga Tamariki has apologised for information it failed to provide RNZ about a botch-up of its work on sexual violence services.

A scathing review was eventually secured and exposed how a $40m project was badly mismanaged and shut down by Oranga Tamariki in 2021.

Oranga Tamariki had initially responded to an Official Information Act request, to say that no quality assurance report had been done.

When RNZ revised the request, the agency then provided the independent report which found the project team was "dysfunctional", "inadequate" and "confused".

The agency said it failed to engage properly with RNZ to understand what was wanted.

"Our view had been that your original request referred to quality assurance on programmes already up and running," it said, whereas the sexual violence services were still in the planning stage

RNZ had asked for a copy of the most substantive quality assessment "related" to each programme of work on sexual violence services.

Oranga Tamariki said it had learned it must seek clarification around OIA requests.

