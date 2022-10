Former Chinese President Hu Jintao was helped off the stage during the closing session of a week-long party congress in Beijing on Saturday local time.

Chinese President Xi Jinping looks on as former Chinese President Hu Jintao leaves during the 20th National Congress of China's ruling Communist Party. (Source: Associated Press)

The 79-year-old looked slightly disoriented as two assistants led him away, sparking speculation about his health.

Hu Jintao has been hauled out of China’s Communist Party Congress pic.twitter.com/XJd8jMGKct — Samuel Ramani (@SamRamani2) October 22, 2022

Hu was seen speaking briefly to his successor, President Xi Jinping, whom he had been sitting next to in the front row.

There was no official comment about the reason for Hu being helped off the stage.