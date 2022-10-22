Six All Blacks miss flight to Japan

Six members of the All Blacks squad were not on the plane as the team left for Japan today.

However, all six will rejoin the squad at a later date.

The Barrett brothers, Beauden, Jordie and Scott have stayed in New Zealand following a family bereavement and will arrive in Tokyo next week.

Halfback Folau Fakatava has a ruptured ACL graft while lock Samuel Whitelock and back Will Jordan both have inner ear problems.

Four players have been brought in as cover from the All Blacks XV, hooker Asafo Aumua, halfback Brad Weber, utility back Damian McKenzie and lock Patrick Tuipulotu.

Aumua is covering for Dane Coles who is managing a mild calf issue.

Tuipulotu and McKenzie flew out with the squad Saturday.

Weber and Aumua will travel to Tokyo on Sunday, the latter after playing for Wellington in the NPC final.

The Barrett brothers are expected to arrive in Tokyo ahead of the Test against Japan, while the timeline for injured players will be determined by medical staff.

Players are able to re-join the All Blacks XV on tour.

Any potential extra additions to the All Blacks XV are being worked through.

The All Blacks play Japan in Tokyo next Saturday before meeting Wales, Scotland and England on consecutive weekends.

The All Blacks XV play Ireland A in Dublin on November 4 and then meet the Barbarians at Tottenham Stadium on November 13.

