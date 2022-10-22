Miley Cyrus struggling to connect with her dad since his divorce

Source: Bang Showbiz

Miley Cyrus is reportedly finding it "hard to connect" with her dad since his divorce.

Billy Ray and Miley Cyrus. (Source: Bang Showbiz)

The 29-year-old pop star is the daughter of country singer Billy Ray, 61, and his estranged wife Tish, 55, who filed for divorce from the Achy Breaky Heart hitmaker earlier this year after 28 years of marriage. Miley is hoping to "work" on her relationship with her father following the split.

A source told E! News: "The divorce between her parents has put a strain on her relationship with her dad and it's been hard for her to connect with him in the last year. She hopes they can eventually work on their relationship."

A second insider alleged that the Midnight Sky songstress - who shot to fame in her early teens starring alongside her dad in the title role of Disney Channel sitcom Hannah Montana - is "very supportive" of her mother and has felt the need to create "space" away from Billy Ray in recent months.

The source said: "Miley and her dad haven't been on the best terms. She is very close with her mom and supportive of her. She has taken space and felt that was the healthiest thing for her to do right now."

The comments come just weeks after it was claimed that former Doc star - who also has Noah, 22, Braison, 28, Trace, 33, and Brandi, 35, with Tish - has now popped the question to 23-year-old singer Firerose shortly after it emerged they had started dating.

An insider said: "Billy is happier than he has been in a long time with Firerose. There had been problems in his marriage for a while. He and Tish have been on and off for the best part of a decade, but things had been over for some time before the announcement in April."

EntertainmentMusicNorth America

