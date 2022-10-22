Fox in the hunt after strong second round on European Tour

Ryan Fox is in a good position to land a third European Tour win of the season and close the gap on Rory McIlroy at the top of the money list as he sits just one off the lead at halfway in the Mallorca Open.

Ryan Fox. (Source: Photosport)

England's Dale Whitnell equalled the course record this morning to claim a one-shot lead at the halfway stage.

The 34-year-old Whitnell carded an eagle and six birdies in a bogey-free 63 at Son Muntaner Golf Club in Palma, matching the mark set by compatriot Marcus Armitage on day one.

His total of 11 under par gives him the narrow advantage over Fox, the 35-year-old Aucklander who put himself into contention with a second-round 64.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Going back a month, I was in a position where I could lose my card and had a 12th in Italy, 26th in France and 10th in the Dunhill (Links Championship) which secured my place for the year," Whitnell told Sky Sports.

"Now I've got bigger goals and aspirations to make the last two events."

A first European Tour title would take Whitnell from 91st to 35th on the money list, with the top 60 qualifying for the lucrative Nedbank Golf Challenge and the top 50 contesting the season-ending European Tour Championship in Dubai.

Denmark's Rasmus Hojgaard is three shots off the lead after two late bogeys in his 69, with compatriot and defending champion Jeff Winther two strokes further back after also recording a 69.

Australian Scott Hend had a two-under 69 that ensured he would make the cut in joint-36th on a three-under total, while fellow countryman Maverick Antcliff also made it to the weekend at one under after a 70.

Jason Scrivener, though, missed out by one shot, with a second level-par round.