Warriors pay tribute to former junior player found dead in Spain

The rugby league community is mourning the loss of a "beautiful soul" after Liam Hampson died while on an end of season trip in Spain.

Liam Hampson. (Source: Instagram)

The Redcliffe Queensland Cup hooker had been in Europe for several weeks with a group of NRL players including Gold Coast star AJ Brimson, and Brisbane's Jordan Riki and Jesse Arthars.

Concerns were first raised for the 24-year-old when Arthars and others posted on social media that he had not been seen for 24 hours after last being spotted at the Sala Apollo nightclub.

Barcelona police confirmed to 7NEWS on Thursday morning AEDT that a body believed to be that of Hampson was found on a nightclub floor, after a fall from a substantial height.

ADVERTISEMENT

His father Brett confirmed Hampson's death on social media.

"Waking up to the news no one wants to hear, we are devastated to find out that Liam had an accident and sadly has not survived," he wrote on Facebook.

"We are heartbroken to say the least. Liam had a heart of gold and was a much loved son, brother, grandson, uncle and friend. Words can not express our grief.

"We can not thank his mates enough for being there with Liam having the time of his life and assisting in the search for our boy. Our thoughts are with them.

"We are asking the media to respect our privacy as we work through this time."

Earlier, Arthars had posted that Hampson, wearing a black T-shirt and beige shorts, had not been seen since 4.30am on October 18.

"...hasnt been able to be contacted and no one has seen him for 24 hours ... was travelling with a group and very out of character ....," he wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

One of Hampson's last Instagram posts, featuring numerous photos of him and his friends on Italy's Amalfi Coast, was captioned, "My life is fantastic".

"I love you my brother you beautiful soul. I'm so sorry," Riki wrote on Instagram.

"Can't put into words how I'm feeling I love you bro.

"RIP my beautiful brother."

Riki has since set up a GoFundMe campaign to help Hampson's family get his body home and for future support, with more than $70,000 raised by late Thursday night.

"As we all know Liam was a beautiful soul who brought people together with his love, wisdom and jokes," Riki wrote.

"Liam was an outstanding talent on and off the football field if it was helping his teammates win a nail biting game or educating kids and many others on life and his wisdom.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We love Liam and any donation would go a long way."

The New Zealand Warriors also paid tribute to Hampson on social media after he spent time in their development system in 2017.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Hampson whānau and Liam’s friends. Liam Hampson was a member of our NYC squad back in 2017; we are truly saddened by the news of his passing. Moe mai rā Liam 🙏💙❤️💚 pic.twitter.com/hDE3pj0MtN — Vodafone Warriors (@NZWarriors) October 20, 2022

Hampson had played four years in the Queensland Cup, moving from Tweed Heads Seagulls to Redcliffe at the end of 2021.

He came off the bench in last month's Queensland Cup grand final loss to Norths Devils, and was in a position to impress Wayne Bennett and the NRL's 17th franchise at the Dolphins.

"Liam was a much-loved and respected member of the rugby league community," QRL chief executive officer Rohan Sawyer said.

"It is terrible news to wake up to this morning, and our hearts go out to Liam's family and friends."

ADVERTISEMENT

An autopsy was conducted on Hampson on Thursday, a spokesperson for Catalonia's Justice department said, declining to disclose its results due to privacy reasons.

The autopsy report will be available to a local judge assigned to the case and to Hampson's family.