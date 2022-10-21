Warriors' Curran charged over alleged nightclub assault

Warriors forward Josh Curran has been charged with assault following an alleged attack on a teenager on the night of the NRL grand final.

Josh Curran. (Source: Photosport)

The NRL integrity unit has been investigating Curran since the Warriors informed the league of an incident at a Port Macquarie nightclub on October 2.

Officers attached to the Mid North Coast Police District investigated reports a 16-year-old boy was allegedly assaulted and his mobile phone stolen at a nightclub on William Street at Port Macquarie, on Sunday October 2.

NSW Police charged Curran, 23, with reckless grievous bodily harm, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and larceny.

He has been granted bail to appear at Port Macquarie Local Court on December 7.

"Following inquiries, investigators arrested a 23-year-old man after attending Manly Police Station on Wednesday," a NSW Police statement said.

Curran has not automatically triggered the NRL's no-fault stand-down policy, which suspends players from NRL duties while they are subject to criminal charges that carry a maximum prison sentence of more than 11 years.

The NRL is able to enact the no-fault stand down policy for offences with lesser penalties but have not yet indicated they will do so in Curran's case.