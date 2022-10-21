Warnings as NZ's UV levels up on last year

Experts are warning people to be extra cautious in the sun this summer, with UV radiation levels already averaging higher than last year.

It was a blast that sent shock waves across the Pacific - now, nine months later, scientists are concerned the eruption of Hunga Tonga Hunga Ha'apai has thinned our ozone layer.

"It injected a lot of water vapour actually into the stratosphere," says Richard Turner, a research meteorologist with the National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research, or NIWA.

He says NASA has been monitoring conditions in the stratosphere following the eruption.

"Where the water vapour concentrations are high, they have noticed ozone levels have depleted."

That includes here in New Zealand, where UV radiation levels are higher than usual for this time of year.

According to NIWA, UV levels have been up to 10% higher over the last month compared with the same period last year.

"We typically don't see those amounts in our measurements," says Turner. "So yes, it is noticeable."

New Zealand already has some of the highest UV levels in the world and some of the highest rates of skin cancer, which has advocates concerned.

"Skin cancers are the most common skin cancers in Aotearoa New Zealand," says Hazel Potterton from the Cancer Society.

"We have an estimated 90,000 skin cancers annually. We also have some of the highest rates of melanoma in the world."

Thankfully the Tonga eruption's impacts on the ozone layer aren't permanent, according to NIWA's Richard Turner.

"The long term effects won't be great. We'll probably see it for, at most, a couple of years."