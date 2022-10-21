Russia seeks to regain ground, hits Ukraine's infrastructure

Russia's troops fought Thursday (local time) to regain lost ground in areas of Ukraine that Russian President Vladimir Putin has illegally annexed while Moscow tried to pound the invaded country into submission with more missile and drone attacks on critical infrastructure.

People use a subway station as a bomb shelter during an air raid alarm in Kyiv. (Source: Associated Press)

Russian forces attacked Ukrainian positions near Bilohorivka, a village in the Luhansk region of eastern Ukraine. In the neighbouring Donetsk region, fighting raged near the city of Bakhmut. Kremlin-backed separatists have controlled parts of both regions for 8 years.

Kherson city, with a pre-war population of about 284,000, was one of the first urban areas captured by Russia when it invaded Ukraine, and it remains a prime target for both sides because of its key industries and major river port. Officials said 15,000 of a planned 60,000 residents had left the city as of Thursday (local time) in anticipation of intensified assaults.

President Volodymyr Zelensky's office said Ukrainian forces continued to engage the enemy, mounting 15 attacks on Russian military strongholds in the Kherson region.

Meanwhile, Russia continued its stepped-up attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, dispatching drones and missiles to eight regions. At least three civilians died and 14 were wounded in overnight attacks across Ukraine, according to the Ukrainian president's office.

In Kryvyi Rih, Russian strikes damaged a power plant and another energy facility, cutting electricity to the central Ukraine city of about 600,000 residents. Apart from being Zelensky's hometown, Kryvyi Rih is home to several large metallurgical factories that are key to Ukraine's economy. Regional governor Valentin Reznichenko said the city sustained serious damage.

Ukrainian authorities said missile and drone strikes ignited several fires in the southern city of Mykolaiv, with four drones hitting a school.

Another school in Komyshuvakha, a village in the Zaporizhzhia region, also took four drone strikes and sustained damage. Authorities reported no casualties.

Russia's sustained attacks on Ukraine's infrastructure prompted authorities to ask residents to reduce their energy consumption from 7am to 11am and to dim city street lights. They warned of rolling blackouts.

Firefighters work after a drone attack on buildings in Kyiv. (Source: Associated Press)

"Now, every illuminated business sign, billboard or washing machine can lead to serious emergency shutdowns," Reznichenko said.

The general staff of the Ukrainian army said there was a heightened chance that Russian forces could launch an attack from Belarus with the aim of cutting off supply routes for Western weapons and military equipment.

Oleksei Hromov, a deputy chief of general staff's main operational department, said Russia was deploying aircraft and troops to air bases and military infrastructure facilities in Belarus.

Despite the Kremlin's claims to the contrary, a leading Russian military expert unwittingly acknowledged that Iran has supplied Russia with drones it uses in Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. (Source: Associated Press)

Ruslan Pukhov, head of the Centre for Analysis of Strategies and Technologies, a Moscow-based think tank, asked journalists before a television interview not to ask him where the drones came from, unaware that he was live on air.

"We all know that they are Iranian-made, but authorities haven't acknowledged that," Pukhov said.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova dismissed reports that Moscow is using Iranian-made Shahed drones in Ukraine as "rumours" and "far-fetched assumptions".

Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs Hossein Amirabdollahian tweeted that he told the European Union's foreign affairs chief that "the claim of sending Iranian missiles to Russia to use in the war with Ukraine is a baseless claim".

The EU on Thursday (local time) imposed sanctions on Iran's Shahed Aviation Industries as well as three Iranian armed forces generals for undermining Ukraine's territorial integrity by helping to supply Russia with drones.